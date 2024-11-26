22-year-old-youtuber-asks-heartbreaking-question-about-death-hours-before-dying

A 22-year-old Ukrainian YouTuber sent shivers down her viewers’ spines when she asked a heartbreaking question about death hours before she was killed in a deadly car accident.

The YouTuber, identified as Marina, also known as Mari Angel ASMR, took to her YouTube channel on September 10 to ask, “What do you think happens after death?”

Hours after posting the video, Mari was hit by a drunk driver while traveling with her aunt. She and her aunt were at a stop light when the intoxicated driver slammed into their vehicle, causing it to hit a nearby pole.

While her aunt was transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries, Mari was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her sister confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, which featured photos of the YouTuber. “This post is written by Marina’s sister. 09/08/24 at 8 pm Marina got into a car accident, unfortunately she died on the spot. We will hold a farewell ceremony in Germany and a funeral in Ukraine (when and where is not yet known) For all information, write to me @ritapokalipsis or Marina’s mother @oksana_ageeva_nail_studio.”

She then wrote, “I wish everyone would remember her as forever smiling and happy as these photos.”

The question from her recent YouTube video was dubbed eerie, as it proved that some people may never know when their death could come.

Fans of the YouTuber Pay Tribute to Her on Social Media

Just after Mari’s sister confirmed her unexpected death, the YouTuber’s fans quickly took to the post to pay tribute to her.

“I’m so sad to hear of your passing,” one fan wrote. “I remember you growing your page on TikTok and we’d all have fun and chat up a storm. You’ve taught me a few words in Ukrainian (like pryvit), and I’d teasingly and fondly call you ‘Marin-chik’ (sp?) because you said that’s how friends would call each other.”

The fan further noted, “I hope you’re in a better place now, and that you didn’t suffer. May you be at peace, and that your family be well. You will be missed, my friend, Marin-chik.”

Another admirer also wrote, “Mari was such a great girl and it’s so sad for what happened to her. She will definitely be missed and condolences to her family too. I will keep them in my prayers and have people pray for them.”

A fellow watcher of Mari’s YouTube videos added they will continue to watch her. “Rest in peace, Marina. I’ll continue to watch your ASMR videos so that your legacy stays strong. Best wishes to her family. Hopefully, she has now become an angel.”