south-carolina-mayor-dies-days-after-entire-police-department-resigns

A South Carolina mayor lost his life in a collision during a police pursuit just days after his town’s entire police department resigned.

McColl Mayor George Garner II, 49, died last Tuesday afternoon in Mechanicsville. According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, the fatal accident occurred when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a truck.

“When the incident occurred, Mr. Garner was being pursued by a Marlboro County Deputy. The pursuit was not related to any laws being broken. The pursuit was taking place in an effort to protect the wellbeing of Mr. Garner,” Hardee explained in a statement via WBTW.

Renee Wunderlich, spokeswoman for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, informed WBTW that an “active and ongoing” investigation involving Garner is underway. However, she declined to share additional details at this time.

The Entire Police Department Resigned Just Days Before the Mayor’s Death

The fatal crash occurred shortly after the entire police force in McColl resigned days before. McColl is a small town of 2,000 residents near the North Carolina border.

“It is with a heavy heart that I do confirm my resignation as Chief of Police of the McColl Police Department along with all four of my fellow officers,” Chief Bob Hale announced via Facebook. “My personal decision to step away from the McColl Police Department can be attributed to repeated acts of harassment, personal attacks on my character, and the overall creation of a hostile work environment perpetuated by a specific Councilman.”

Hale said the councilman’s actions had made it difficult for the department to function properly.

“For months, I have endured malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership,” Hale added in the post. “These actions have created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively. Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted.”

Hale also claimed that the police department’s budget had been reduced, leaving several critical needs unmet.

The town announced that the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department will be stationed in McColl to respond to any calls.

Emergency Management Pays Tribute to Mayor Garner

Meanwhile, the Marlboro County Emergency Management/911 paid tribute to Garner on Facebook. It called the mayor a “truly remarkable individual.” He “consistently treated everyone with warmth and respect, and his kindness left a lasting impact on those around him.”

“On behalf of Marlboro County E911, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mayor George Garner. Our hearts are heavy during this difficult time. We are keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers,” it continued. “May you find comfort and strength in one another as you navigate this profound loss.”