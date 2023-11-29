Fans Share Their Theories On Gerry Turner’s Pick On ‘The Golden Bachelor’

As The Golden Bachelor comes to a close, fans are voicing their theories on who they think 71-year-old single Gerry Turner will pick as a winner.

Gerry Turner, like all Bachelor contestants, set out on his mission to find true love. However, one thing set him apart from past bachelors—his age. At 71 years old, Turner took the title of the oldest bachelor.

As the first season of TGB closes, Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, and Turner are heading to spend time in Fantasy Suites.

So, who will Turner choose to marry? Here’s what social media users are speculating.

Who Will Win ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

As reported by AZ Central, Reddit users have several theories on which contestant will marry Turner at the end of TGB.

Reddit user @leagaleagle3155 has claimed that it is easy to figure out who won the show, simply based on looking through the final women’s Instagram accounts.

The user claimed they already predicted Martin would be out of the running because she has not liked Instagram comments about her and Turner being a perfect match.

Looking at Fhima’s posts, the user says she noticed that most comments she interacted with had to do with Fhima herself, rather than her relationship with Turner.

Lastly, by looking at Nist’s posts, the user claims that she is the “most active” on social media, heavily liking comments related to her and Turner.

Instagram

Most notably, a comment that Nist liked was from a post on Tuesday, November 7, reading, “Well we know you won so a early congratulations.”

Instagram

Final Rose—But No Engagement?

Reddit user @legaleagle3155 also speculated that Gerry Turner will give Teresa Nist the final rose—but there won’t be an engagement.

The user wrote, “Based on those comments in particular, it is evident that Gerry will give Theresa the final rose, but based on that one comment from the October 30th post, they will not get engaged.”

“Now, could Theresa be oblivious to what content she is engaging with? I suppose so, and there’s possibly an argument in favor based on how she’s handled herself this season and how that played out with Kathy. Could Theresa be liking comments and engaging with users to intentionally throw people off? I’m not sure that I give her that much credit,” they continued.

“Time will tell if I’m right,” the user finished.

The season finale of The Golden Bachelor premiers on Thursday, November 30.