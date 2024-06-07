fans-capture-mysterious-figure-dancing-alone-at-top-of-stadium-during-taylor-swift-concert-in-creepy-video

Taylor Swift fans shared a chilling video of a mysterious figure dancing (alone) at the top of the stadium at the singer’s Madrid show.

The tall, seemingly masculine figure occasionally swayed with the music. Other times, it merely stood still, which only added to the sinister scene.

A mysterious figure was spotted at the top of the stadium during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Madrid.



pic.twitter.com/mypUnZm6fy — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 6, 2024

It almost seemed as though the mystery fan was watching over the rest of the stadium, as it stood much higher up. In fact, fans wondering how it even got up there, deeming it impossible.

On the other hand, to bring some logic to the debate, it’s likely the “creepy” figure was just a security guard or other worker.

Fans React to Mysterious Figure Captured at Taylor Swift’s Madrid Show

The mysterious figure, which has yet to reveal its identity, stirred quite the reaction from Swifties. Many took to X to discuss.

“Dancing phantoms on the terrace,” one fan quoted her song, “loml.”

“someone snuck into the stadium 😭” another person wrote.

Fans even theorized — or joked — that it was Taylor’s ex, Joe Alwyn, lurking in the shadows. However, most agreed it was likely a security guard.

“it was literally a security man, i was near to that section and he was standing there and checking on us all the time,” one fan stated.

At the concert, Taylor wowed her audience — including mysterious figure — with an incredible performance. She even shocked Swifties with a refreshed setlist and threw in some Spanish phrases when singing.