‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald VelJohnson Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors

Beloved 90s sitcom dad Reginald VelJohnson is clearing up the rumors surrounding him and troubled veteran rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The bizarre tale of the Family Matters star making whoopee to the “Come With Me” wordsmith started circulating after Diddy was arrested last week on charges of sex trafficking.

However, VelJohnson, 72, didn’t mince words when asked about the supposed encounter with Diddy.

“That’s all bulls–t,” the Die Hard star told TMZ while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I don’t know that man. I’ve never met him before,” the veteran actor added.

However, VelJohnson didn’t seem to harbor any ill will toward the besieged mogul.

“I wish him well, though,” the actor, now competing on the current season of Dancing with the Stars insisted. That said, he had some choice words for folks spreading the false rumor: “Get a life”.

The Root of the Rumors Concerning Reginald Veljohnson and Diddy

Four months prior to Combs’ arrest, a video emerged on X featuring comedian Luce Cannon, who claimed that Diddy and VelJohnson got biblical.

Cannon recounted attending a Diddy party where he heard squealing emanating from one of the rooms.“Somebody wearing this [gentleman] out!” he exclaimed in the footage.

For some reason, Cannon desperately wanted to see the homosexual encounter.

Curiosity overtaking him, he claims that he broke down the door and found VelJohnson with Diddy. “Busted the door and look up, and I see Carl Winslow,” Cannon alleged.

VelJohnson is well-known for his portrayal of Carl on the beloved sitcom Family Matters, which aired from 1989 to 1998. The show also featured Jaleel White in the iconic role of uber-geek Steve Urkel. For many 90s kids, Carl Winslow is the quintessential blue-collar father figure.

However, many X denizens were quick to shoot down the tall tale.

“Don’t get it twisted. This clown is selling books. Smoke & mirrors,” one X user wrote. “That’s how you know it’s a bull crap story. Ol boy lying. Making up stuff for click bait,” another user agreed.

Meanwhile, Veljohnson remains in high demand. Aside from his current stint on DWTS, he’s lending his iconic voice to the Amazon superhero cartoon Invincible. His part is a tribute to his 90s sitcom fame, named Principal Winslow.