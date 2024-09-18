Con Artist Anna Delvey Makes ‘DWTS’ Debut Sporting Bedazzled Ankle Monitor

Convicted con artist Anna Delvey has swapped prison bars for the dance floor on DWTS, strutting while sporting a sparkly ankle monitor.

The convicted ‘fake heiress’, real name Anna Sorokin, who swindled banks and friends by posing as a wealthy German heiress, made her DWTS debut with an ankle monitor at the premiere of the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

The convict seemed a bit embarrassed to be on the show. (Image via YouTube / Dancing With The Stars)

The dancing detainee was introduced as a “fashionista and entrepreneur” at the beginning of the show. She then took the stage, dancing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” The ankle monitor didn’t prevent her from doing the near splits at one point of the performance. In the grand finale, Delvey even incorporated the device, taking hold of it for dramatic effect.

Anna Delvey’s ankle monitor didn’t seem to hinder her DWTS performance Tuesday night. (Image via YouTube / Dancing With The Stars)

Delvey seemed somewhat unenthused to be on the dancing competition show. She rarely cracked a smile. However, she seemed to have the minimal athleticism required to compete.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin’s ‘DWTS’ debut looked much different than her Manhattan Supreme Court appearance in 2019, following her conviction on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Delvey received a trio of unimpressive scores of 6 from the judges, with Bruno Tonioli making a playful pun about Netflix’s Inventing Anna. “Reinventing Anna … yet again! And, it just might be working!”, he exclaimed.

Fans React to Anna Delvey Strutting with an Ankle Monitor on ‘DWTS’

Meanwhile, the comments section to the YouTube clip of the convict’s performance was met with mixed reactions. Many felt incorporating Delvey’s ankle monitor into the DWTS performance was brilliant.

One fan wrote, “the ankle monitor will go down in history.” Another added, “The zoom in on the bedazzled Ankle Monitor LMAO.”

Others seemed somewhat impressed with the fake heiress. “Tbh, I thought Anna Delvey would’ve been kinda lazy, but she actually did put some effort into this good-ish dance,” one onlooker admitted.

However, one DWTS critic went deep with their critique of the convict.

“Her dancing was actually good for her first night, but her face just wasn’t selling it,” they wrote. “Dancing is everything from the feet to the face, and her dead eyes and uncomfortable expression didn’t do her any favors tonight,” they added.