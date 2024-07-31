eva-longoria-shows-off-beach-body-in-cheeky-orange-bikini-on-spanish-vacation

Eva Longoria flaunted her muy caliente figure tiny orange-and-yellow bikini in Spain Saturday, leaving her fans desperate for more. The 49-year-old actress and director commanded attention as she donned an incredibly revealing bikini that barely contained her blossoming blossom.

The daring two-piece had her toned legs and abs strutting their stuff, while the thong bottoms made sure her delicious derriere was the star of the show. Longoria maintained a laid-back vibe with her ensemble, styling her hair in a messy bun and shielding her eyes with sleek aviator sunglasses.

Of course, images of Eva Longoria in her barely there bikini found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Eva Longoria, 49, on the beach in Spain.

How do you feel about women over 40 in bikinis? pic.twitter.com/EGwwxuyWl0 — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) July 29, 2024

The former Desperate Housewives star appeared completely at ease while spending a delightful family day out with her son, following their move to Spain last year.

Eva Longoria Calls a Bikini Her ‘Summer Uniform’ While Living it Up in Spain

Eva and her family made the move from Los Angeles to Marbella, acquiring a stunning six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mega mansion along the picturesque Spanish coast.

According to The Daily Mail, she and her husband, José Bastón, recently reduced the price of their expansive eight-bedroom Beverly Hills home from $22.8 million to $18.9 million. They have already begun moving their belongings to their newly renovated residence in Marbella.

Eva and José are permanently departing from Los Angeles and have listed their home for sale once more, a source revealed to the outlet in April.

“They took it off the market in June but recently relisted it for $4 million less in February because they are just ready to get out”, the alleged insider claimed. “This is still $5.4 million more than what they splashed out to purchase the 11,000 square-foot home in 2017.”

“They want to raise their son in a place where he will be surrounded by nature and beauty and not be sucked into the whole Hollywood cycle,” the source added.

Longoria, who wed the 56-year-old Mexican businessman in 2016, acquired a stunning six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Marbella in early 2023. Spanning 1,531 square meters, the villa features an indoor pool, sauna, and a state-of-the-art home gym. To enhance the property, the couple enlisted the expertise of architect and interior designer Nicolás Escanez for the renovations.

Meanwhile, the Flamin’ Hot director doesn’t shy away from sharing bikini snapshots with her fans on Instagram. Eva posted a pic of herself in a black bikini recently. “Summer uniform👙,” she wrote alongside the sultry image.

“That lady has the secret and stopped the age clock” one fan gushed. “Perfection”, a second fan added.