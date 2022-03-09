Eva Longoria Wears Dazzling, Semi-Sheer Dress In Gorgeous ‘Golden Moment’ Insta Post

Eva Longoria recently stunned her followers with a glamorous Instagram post. The actress, who recently starred in the 2020 romantic film Sylvie’s Love, made time for an amateur photoshoot to show off her outfit.

Longoria’s Glam, Gold Look

“A little golden moment,” she captioned the pictures, which feature the actress posing next to and inside the bathtub. Longoria is wearing a stunning, sheer, sparkly dress in the photos. The dress is floor-length and long-sleeved, but its bodycon fit and semi-transparent fabric show off plenty.

Longoria accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, a matching bangle bracelet, and gold slingback, peep-toe heels. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and has even launched her own clothing line.

Fans loved the outfit shots, commenting flame and red heart emojis. “Omgomgomg BREATHTAKING!!!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Golden goddess. Love u.”

Her Acting Career And Personal Life

Longoria got her start in soap operas, appearing in popular programs like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, but she rocketed to fame with her role in Desperate Housewives.

The actress has since appeared in blockbuster films like The Heartbreak Kid and The Boss Baby: Family Business and TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jane the Virgin. Her personal life has been just as dramatic as the roles she dominates.

Longoria’s second marriage to San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker ended after six years. The actress had discovered hundreds of text messages from Parker to another woman, who turned out to be the wife of Brent Barry, Parker’s former teammate.

Longoria has since found love again, marrying Mexican businessman José Antonio Bastón Patiño, who previously served as the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. The couple welcomed their first child, Santiago, in 2018.

Longoria’s New Business

The actress is currently promoting Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand she launched in September of last year. Longoria recently posted a video celebrating her attendance at the South Beach Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits festival, where she met with store owners who sell the tequila.

Longoria might be juggling big roles, a new business venture, and family life, but the actress makes it seem easy — especially when looking at her glamorous Instagram posts.

