jason-kelce-speaks-out-about-nfl-retirement-rumors

A bombshell report suggested that Eagles center Jason Kelce informed his teammates he would be retiring. The report came after the Eagles were bounced out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers on Monday night. But the all-pro center was quick to shut down those rumors on the latest of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that. But, in the future, there will be something said, I guess,” he said of his reported retirement announcement.

“It’s just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had.”

ESPN Insider Criticized for Being ‘Wrong’ Again

ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the person who reported that Kelce informed teammates he was retiring. The analyst was a little overzealous in his reporting. But this is not the first time that Schefter has jumped the gun on reporting a player’s retirement.

Schefter also misjudged when future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was contemplating his retirement. Schefter made his announcement just moments before Brady made it official. However, just a few weeks later, Brady announced his decision to return for another season.

The quarterback cited having ‘unfinished business’ as his reason for return. But there is a floating joke among NFL fans that Brady only returned because Schefter upstaged his retirement announcement.

Kelce Makes Revelation About Eagles ‘Tush Push’

The Eagles were one of the best teams in the NFL in the first half of the season. Much of that success can be accredited to a play curated by their offense. The ‘tush push’ or ‘brotherly shove’ is a goal-line play where the entire offensive line pushes the quarterback into the end zone.

While it may look easy to some, Kelce told Fox Sports reporter Laura Okmin that the play takes a large toll on the linemen.

“My favorite quote of the season was one I couldn’t say on TV,” she wrote. “Explaining the toll the tush push takes on you Jason Kelce told me upon push, he yells, “F*** MY LIFE!”