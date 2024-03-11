Emma Stone Appears Annoyed by Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Poor Things’ Joke at 2024 Oscars

Emma Stone isn’t a happy camper. The actor appeared annoyed at one of the Academy Award host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes.

During the evening, the Oscars showed clips from the Best Picture nominees. Stone starred in Poor Things, nominated for the award. However, Kimmel made a quip when clips from the movie played. The comedian poked fun at the film’s R rating. He said, “Those were all the parts of ‘Poor Things’ we’re allowed to show on TV.”

In response, Stone appeared visibly annoyed, according to TMZ. While viewers can’t be certain of what she exactly mumbled, internet lip readers think it’s either “what a pr–k” or “oh my god.” More people think the former than the latter.

However, Stone had a great night, jokes aside. She picked up the Oscar for Best Actress. “My voice is also a little gone — whatever,” Stone said in her acceptance speech. She also referenced a wardrobe malfunction she had.

She added, “The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’ And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It’s all of us together.”

Emma Stone Thankful for Award

Stone made sure to thank all of the people that worked on Poor Things, the film that Kimmel mocked. She said she shared the award with her cast members.

“I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film,” said Stone.

Stone also wanted to thank her family as well. “I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave [McCary], I love you so much.”

Most importantly, Stone wanted to thank her daughter. Stone even quoted Taylor Swift from her song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.” Being a parent has been important to the usually private actor.

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor,” the star continued. “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”