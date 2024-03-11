Suggest

Emma Stone Wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar Over Lily Gladstone, Internet Furious

By Evan Roberson
March 10, 2024 | 9:44 p.m. CDT
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emma Stone won “Best Actress” at the 2024 Oscars for her performance in Poor Things. Many fans online think the award should have been given to Lily Gladstone for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Stone was visibly shocked when Michelle Yeoh announced her as this year’s winner of the award. Perhaps even she thought that the award belonged to Gladstone. In fact, she commented on this detail during her acceptance speech.

“Lily, I share this with you. I’m in awe of you,” Stone commented during her acceptance speech.

Emma Stone Wins ‘Best Actress’ at 2024 Oscars, Internet Sounds Off

Of course, it’s not the Oscars without at least one winner that the internet doesn’t agree with. This year, that winner was Emma Stone, who got roasted on X (formerly Twitter) for her big victory.

One user simply said, “Don’t you think Lily Gladstone was robbed?”

“Lily Gladstone was so robbed 🙁 She stole every scene and was absolutely BREATHTAKING and a revelation… I’m sick. The Academy is nothing,” another user added.

One user pointed out that Gladstone more than held her own on screen with Leonardo DiCaprio. That fact alone seemed to be Oscar-worthy…

“Lilly Gladstone was robbed. She out-acted Leonardo DiCaprio. She held her own with Dinero. I love Emma Stone she is amazing but that’s Lilly’s award.”