Emma Stone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Oscars, Blames Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’

Making it a memorable night in a hilarious way, Emma Stone announced on the 2024 Oscars stage she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

While on stage accepting the award for Best Actress, Stone revealed the unfortunate issue with the back of her strapless min green Louis Vuitton dress.

“My dress is broken,” she declared. “I think it happened during [Ryan Gosling’s performance of] I’m Just Ken. I’m pretty sure.”

Despite the incident, Emma Stone continued with her acceptance speech. “The other night I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like could happen,” she said referencing her big win.

“[Director of Poor Things] Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’ And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It’s all of us together.”

Stone then said she is deeply honored to share the award with every Poor Things cast member and crew member. She also acknowledged every person who had “pour their love and their care and their brilliance” into making the film.”

After thanking her family, including her husband Dave McCary, Emma Stone referenced Taylor Swift’s single Bigger Than the Whole Sky while speaking about her young daughter.

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor,” she added. “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Emma Stone Said She Wouldn’t Have a Hollywood Career Without the Support of Her Parents

Just before the 2024 Oscars, Emma Stone opened up to NPR about the constant support she and her Hollywood career has received from her parents.

“I know that none of this, obviously, would be possible without their support, especially at that age,” Stone said. “I mean, it wasn’t like I had graduated high school and I said, ‘Okay, bye. I’m taking a plane or taking a bus or driving myself out to L.A. to try to do this.’ It was impossible without their support.”

Emma Stone also opened up about her struggles with anxiety over the years. “I started in therapy, I think around age 8, because it was getting really hard for me to leave the house to go to school.”

She went on to add, “I sort of lived in fear of these panic attacks.”