Emma Roberts Admits Aunt Julia Roberts’ Intense Fame Was ‘Really Scary’

Although she is proud of her aunt Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts admits that her family member’s global stardom was “really scary” to witness.

During her appearance on the Table For Two podcast, Emma spoke about the downsides of her aunt’s fame. “I saw very up close what that really looks like with my aunt Julia,” Emma explained.

Emma Roberts also said she always wanted to “carve” her own path instead of following her Aunt Julia’s footsteps.

“Fame has never been the goal, because fame at a certain level is kind of scary,” the American Horror Story star continued. “Even in my later teens, I was like, I never want my fame to outweigh my work. Because there’s nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you’re never left alone, but also you’re not getting good jobs.”

Elsewhere in her podcast chat, Emma spoke about the “nepo baby” debate. She noted there are “two sides of the coin” when it comes to the topic.

“I always joke, ‘Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon,’” she declared. “I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. Like, I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors.”

Emma went on to say that she doesn’t anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dreams. She added those who criticize the children of celebrities don’t see the bigger picture.

“People only see your wins, because they only see when you’re on the poster of a movie — they don’t see all the rejection along the way,” she said.

Emma Roberts Called Working With Julia Robert’s Former Co-Star Richard Gere a ‘Full Circle’ Moment

Emma Roberts previously opened up about Julia Robert’s fame while chatting about working with her aunt’s Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride co-star Richard Gere.

During the screening of her and Richard’s film Maybe I Do, Emma reflected on her time with the famous actor. “I loved him in Runaway Bride and Pretty Woman,” she told Page Six. “Obviously, he’s worked with my aunt, so to get to work with him felt like full circle,” she said.

Emma Roberts also spoke to PEOPLE about whether her famous aunt was “passing the torch” on to work with Gere. “It’s not something we talked about,” Emma said. “But I was so excited to work with him because Runaway Bride is one of my favorite movies that they did.”

Gere also praised Emma by adding, “Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she’s her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way.”