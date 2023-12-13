George Clooney Jokes His Long-Time Friend Brad Pitt Is a ‘Pretty Boy’

While promoting his new film The Boys in the Boat, George Clooney made a hilarious joke about his long-time friend and co-star in the upcoming film Wolves, Brad Pitt.

During a recent interview with Extra, Clooney teased Pitt by referring to the actor as being a “pretty” boy. “I don’t know if you’ve seen him up close lately,” Clooney pointed out. “He doesn’t look so good. But with makeup and visual effects, we’re able to save him.”

When asked about Brad Pitt being a “brutal prankster” on set, George Clooney said, “Well because my pranks, they could take forever. But his pranks cut to the bone. Like, they hurt. Like, I can’t go home to my hometown because he’s done something to me. They’re dirty, dirty tricks.”

Clooney then spoke about The Boys in the Boat and why he loved the book from which the film was adapted. “I love the idea that we are better when we are together,” he explained. “These kids needed it… My mother and father are Depression-era kids and they all had to work together to survive and that’s portrayed in this story.”

Clooney went on to encourage moviegoers to see the film during the holiday season. “When we’re watching the film, the audience is rowing. You watch them rowing with you. And they’re all feeling excited about being patriotic and owning this great moment in American history. It’s fun.”

According to IMDb, The Boys in the Boat is centered on the University of Washington’s rowing team, from its Depression-era beginnings to winning the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games. Clooney directed the film. Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness, and Sam Strike star in the biography drama.

Brad Pitt Called George Clooney the ‘Most Handsome’ Man in the World

During a Vogue interview in 2022, Brad Pitt described George Clooney as being the most handsome man in the world.

“Well, I’ve gotta name that George Clooney f—, because why not?” Pitt joked. “Usually I’m always taking him out and he’s always taking me out, and this time I’m going to go the other way. Just this once. George? That one’s for you.”

Clooney shared his thoughts about Pitt’s declaration during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Well, I do have some things to say about him,” Clooney said about Pitt. “And it will include the word f— in it, apparently since he used that about me. I would say that I, too, think I am the most handsome man in the world.”

George Clooney did add that Brad Pitt is a “good friend” of his and they were working on a film together at the time.