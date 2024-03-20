Kim Kardashian Locks Lips With Emma Roberts in New ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Trailer

Kim Kardashian planted a wet one on Emma Roberts in a jaw-dropping snippet from the new American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two trailer.

Drawing inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s 2023 novel Delicate Condition, the newest season of American Horror Story delves into the story of Anna Victoria Alcott (played by Roberts), an actress who finds herself unwittingly ensnared by a Satanic cult fixated on her unborn child. Kardashian plays the role of Siobhan Corbyn, Anna’s savvy publicist.

In AHS: Delicate, Matt Czuchry portrays Dex, Anna’s husband, while Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman take on the roles of Ashley and Ashleigh. Denis O’Hare stars as Dr. Hill, Anna’s OBGYN, and Julie White as Ms. Preecher.

The trailer kicks off as Emma and Kim get ready to feast. “Something is happening to me,” Roberts says as she sinks her teeth into something. “Are you eating a bone?’ Kim questions in bewilderment.

The Trailer Teases Many Tense Moments Between Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts

The trailer then shifts to another location. ‘I’m gonna give you the life of your dreams,’ says Kim Kardashian‘s character purrs to Emma Roberts’s character as she floats on her back in a swimming pool.

Next, the dynamic duo stands shoulder to shoulder in a crowd, both dressed to impress from head to toe. Emma declares she is determined to succeed, willing to do whatever it takes, while Kim looks delighted as she leans in for a kiss, a moment destined to break the internet.

Cut to Kim and Emma seated at a table. “I cannot campaign for this award,” a hysterical Emma spits. Kim then strikes Emma’s face with full force, her expression twisted with malice as if consumed by rage and a desire for vengeance. “I will not let you say another word about quitting,'” Kim crows. A shocked Roberts looks on in horror.

Emma Roberts describes Kim Kardashian as a “monster” during a later conversation. However, Kim’s character seems to think that’s selling her short. “Oh no babe, I am so much worse,” Kim says.

Another familiar face is set to join Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two. Happy Days alum, Henry Winkler. However, the beloved veteran actor isn’t as odd of a match for the horror series as it may sound. Winkler’s son, Max, is a frequent director on the series.

The next installment of AHS: Delicate is set to premiere on April 3rd. The initial installment of the series premiered on September 20th.