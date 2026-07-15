Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Was Hospitalized for an Attempted Suicide (Update)

Update, July 15, 12:07 p.m. ET: Kim Scott’s hospitalization was due to an alleged suicide attempt.

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TMZ reports that Scott’s nephew contacted authorities on Saturday saying Scott had harmed herself. A follow-up relayed to dispatchers noted Scott became unconscious soon after.

Her current condition is still unclear as of press time.

Original Story, July 14, 4:34 p.m. ET: After a year of legal issues, Kim Scott, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, is now hospitalized.

Medical first responders rushed Scott to a facility via ambulance in Chesterfield, Michigan, on Saturday, according to a just-published TMZ report. Public records indicate that the incident was classified as a “Hemorrhage/Laceration” and “Unconscious/Fainting” case.

Kim Scott appearing in court in 2007. (Photo provided by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Scott’s current condition is unclear.

The 51-year-old has had a tumultuous past year, returning to headlines after two alleged incidents where she was driving while impaired. A bench warrant was even issued in one of the cases.

Scott and Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) began dating on-and-off as teenagers in 1991. They later married twice, from June 1999 to October 2001 and from January to April 2006. They share one daughter together, the influencer/podcaster Hailie Jade.

While they were together, Eminem also adopted Scott’s child from another relationship, Stevie, as well as Scott’s niece, Alaina.

Scott inspired several songs in the hip-hop icon’s catalog, with their relationship inspiring songs such as “”97 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Kim” and “Bad Husband.”