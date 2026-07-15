Nicki Minaj Accused of Owing 6-Figure Debt

Nicki Minaj is facing a new lawsuit after a law firm accused the rapper of failing to pay more than $229,000 in legal fees for services it says it provided in 2024.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The firm claims it agreed to represent Minaj in a copyright infringement lawsuit and now seeks $229,541 in unpaid legal fees.

The complaint alleges that the firm completed legal work on Minaj’s behalf but did not receive payment for its services. The outlet reported that the lawsuit centers on work performed during 2024 in connection with the copyright dispute.

Nicki Minaj Ignored The Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj allegedly did not respond to the lawsuit. According to the outlet, the court entered a default in the case after no response was filed.

A hearing scheduled for September will determine whether the court enters a default judgment in favor of the law firm. A default judgment would not resolve the underlying allegations on their merits. But it could allow the plaintiff to prevail because no response was submitted.

The new lawsuit marks the latest legal dispute involving alleged unpaid debts. TMZ previously reported that a production company sued Minaj in March, claiming she owed approximately $275,000 for production-related expenses tied to concerts. That case remains separate from the new lawsuit filed by the law firm.

The allegations in the latest complaint remain unproven. The court has not issued a final ruling on whether Minaj owes the amount claimed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP.

Neither TMZ’s report nor the court filing included a public response from Minaj to the allegations.

For now, the dispute remains before the court. Unless the parties reach a resolution before the hearing, a judge will decide the next procedural step in the case. The lawsuit alleges that Minaj owes $229,541 in legal fees, while any determination regarding liability or payment will depend on the court’s handling of the matter.