Eminem’s Ex-Wife Blew Nearly 3 Times Legal Limit During Recent DUI Arrest

Less than a week after Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was arrested for a DUI, more details about her run-in with the law have been revealed.

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According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Scott showed signs of being impaired, including being unsteady on her feet, slurring her speech, and smelling strongly of alcohol when she was approached by law enforcement in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, on May 13.

It was later confirmed that Scott blew nearly three times, .204 BAC, the legal alcohol limit in Michigan, which is .08 at the time of her arrest.

However, after being taken into custody, Scott submitted to additional chemical breath tests, which registered at .176. The second test came back at .181.

In her latest arrest photo, Scott was seen smiling. She is seen wearing bleached-blonde hair and tattoos on her neck and wrists. She was booked at Macomb County Jail, but was later released.

Her trial is set for next month.

Scott Was Arrested For a Similar Incident Earlier This Year

The incident occurred just days after she appeared in court for similar charges, pleading guilty while impaired. She also failed to report an accident that occurred in February.

Scott was taking her son, Parker, and his friends shopping when she allegedly hit a parked car. She then fled the scene and crashed into her garage door when she arrived home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Alcohol was later discovered in Scott’s car.

She will also be sentenced for the February incident next month.

Scott and Eminem were first married in 1999. They share kids Hailie Jade Mathers, 30, Alaina Marie Scott, 33, and Stevie Laine Mathers, 24.

Although they called it quits after two years, they seemingly got back together in 2005 following Eminem’s stint in rehab.

“We have reconciled and are probably going to remarry,” the rapper said in late 2005. “When I went into rehab, I kind of went into it… with the notion of ‘I’m gonna get clean, I’m gonna get off this stuff before it gets too out of hand.'”

He went on to add, “I’m at a point in my life right now where I feel like I don’t know where my career is going. This is the reason that we called it ‘Curtain Call,’ because this could be the final thing. We don’t know.”

The couple remarried in early 2006. However, the rapper filed for divorce three months later. The divorce was finalized later that year.

Despite the split, Eminem and Kim have reportedly maintained a decent co-parenting relationship.