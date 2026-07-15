Trump Administration Drains Lincoln Reflecting Pool Weeks After Alleged Vandalism

Weeks after President Trump claimed that it had been vandalized, the Lincoln Reflecting Pool was drained.

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Last month, Trump stated without evidence that the Reflecting Pool was vandalized after its water turned green and algae appeared. The situation occurred after the president spent $14.8 million to restore the pool.

However, a spokesperson for the National Park Service previously told CNN that another situation could have been the reason behind the green Reflecting Pool. They said the color is the result of dormant algae that was sitting in the pipes.

“There are no harmful side effects to marine life or to the environment,” the National Park Service also shared in a statement. There was no mention of vandalism issues.

In a Truth Social post earlier this week, Trump revealed that the landmark was drained. He doubled down on his vandalism claims.

“We drained the beautiful ‘Reflecting Pool’ today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago,” the world leader wrote. “We wanted to wait until after the July 4th Weekend. The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs.”

He further shared, “The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight basin. It will be refilled and put back into service soon. These Country hating sleazebags should pay a big price for the damage done. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Washington, D.C. Law Enforcement Has Arrested Multiple People For Allegedly Vandalizing the Pool’s Base

According to The Hill, law enforcement in Washington, D.C., has arrested multiple people and has issued federal citations to others for allegedly vandalizing the pool’s base.

Among those arrested for allegedly vandalizing the pool was former Olympian David Hearn, who has since pleaded guilty to the vandalism charges he was hit with.

The athlete said he was arrested for destruction of government property on Friday. The 67-year-old athlete was in the middle of a 52-mile bike ride when he stopped by the Reflecting Pool.

“I didn’t vandalize anything,” Hearn previously stated following his arrest last month. “I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.”

Speaking about his actions, Hearn said, “I reached in there, and I was able to grab the end of that flapping piece, the already peeling piece. It was still attached to the bottom. I didn’t remove anything.”





