Rock Band’s Lead Singer Dies in ‘Serious Motorcycle Accident’: RIP to Nick Coombs

Nick Coombs, frontman of a rising New Jersey rock band, has died following a motorcycle accident.

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“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we regret to inform everyone our dear friend, lead singer, and brother Nick has passed away,” The Spins wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “Nick was tragically involved in a serious motorcycle accident late Thursday night, and sadly did not make it home.”

According to Wayne police, Coombs was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle at approximately 1:04 a.m. on July 10. He was traveling from Route 23 South onto the Route 80 East ramp when the bike struck a guardrail along the right shoulder, as reported by the Montclair, New Jersey, local outlet Daily Voice.

Coombs was thrown from the motorcycle and found unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead by Dr. Alexander Riss of Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center. The crash is still under investigation.

Coombs was 27.

“There are no words that could ever express the feelings and thoughts we are experiencing, or to ever fully capture how much we loved him and will miss him endlessly for the rest of our lives,” The Spins added in their tribute to Coombs.

The Spins shared that “this band, music, and creating were the things Nick cared about and loved above all else,” expressing their deep heartbreak over sharing the news. Thanking everyone who ever supported their journey, the band added in part, “It is a small comfort at least to know that Nick will have a lasting legacy and leave behind so much that he was incredibly proud of.”

Band Shares Details of Funeral Service For Nick Coombs

According to his obituary, Nicholas Edward “Nick” Coombs was born on August 21, 1998, in Morristown, New Jersey. He attended Sussex Vo-Tech High School in Sparta, NJ, where he was voted Homecoming King in 2016. He went on to graduate from Montclair State University with a Bachelor of Business degree.

However, music was his true calling. Coombs started playing at 14, eventually becoming the lead singer and songwriter for The Spins. The band released their latest album, Left Behind, last summer.

On July 14, the band announced on Instagram that a “memorial service and visitation for Nick” would be held on July 17. They also welcomed “everyone who may want to come” to attend.

“We and his family would love to see any and all of you who have loved Nick in one way or another there,” the band added.

He is survived by his parents, Jodi and Michael, his brothers, Alexander and Benjamin, and a large circle of loving family and friends.