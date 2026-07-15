abc-personality-diagnosed-with-brain-tumor

A fan favorite personality from ABC’s long-running The Bachelor franchise just took to Instagram to share that he has an early-stage brain tumor.

Videos by Suggest

“So, a little medical update,” Bachelor alum Joe Amabile began in his July 13 post. “I didn’t share my Prenuvo [a full-body scan machine] results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain. So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.”

He added that he is scheduled for surgery in two weeks to remove and test the lesion.

“So I now need to get brain surgery [in two weeks] to get it removed and get it tested, and then we’re gonna go from there,” the 40-year-old said. “So it’s been a wild couple of weeks. Definitely wasn’t expecting this.”

The ABC personality admitted that processing the diagnosis has been challenging.

“I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happened to me,’ and here I am,” he shared. “They say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I’m fine. But I will keep you updated.”



“This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least,” Amabile wrote in the caption to the post. “After multiple scans and MRIs I have what looks to be an early stage brain tumor. In two weeks I’ll be undergoing a craniotomy to have it removed — yeah brain surgery — @memorialsloankettering.”

ABC Personality Remains Optimistic Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis: ‘Doing My Best to Stay Positive’

Even so, Amabile said he is choosing to stay optimistic and lean on those closest to him during this difficult time.

“I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends ❤️,” he insisted.

He also admitted that he hesitated to share the news publicly before deciding to speak openly about his health.

“I’ve gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media, but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well,” Amabile wrote. “On to a new journey.”

Of course, the comments section to Amabile’s harrowing post was filled with words of support.

“You’re so strong, and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you,” his wife, Serena Pitt, wrote. “Love you, brother. You got this, and we’ve got you!” The Bachelor franchise personality Wells Adams added.

Amabile debuted on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. Later that year, he joined season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. He returned for season 7 in 2021, where he met Pitt.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile in 2025. (Photo by JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty Images)

Pitt, 28, first appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James. However, it wasn’t until Bachelor in Paradise that she found her forever person. She and Amabile got engaged before the cameras even stopped rolling. They made things official in a courthouse ceremony in October 2022.

The couple now co-host the podcast Not Married To This with Serena and Joe, where they share relationship advice and personal stories.





