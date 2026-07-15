Country Singer’s Dad Dies ‘Suddenly’

A country music singer announced on Instagram that he is canceling several weeks of tour dates following his dad’s sudden passing.

Videos by Suggest

“Friday, my dad suddenly went home to Jesus,” “Get to Drinkin'” singer Zach John King began in his July 14 post. ” He was our family’s rock. My best friend. The greatest man I will ever know.”

The country singer shared a series of photos of the two together, along with a heartfelt tribute calling his father “the greatest man” he’s ever known. In every picture, John King is smiling, clearly cherishing those moments with his family. One photo shows John and Zach side by side in the kitchen, cooking together.

“John King was the kind of husband, father, grandfather, friend… you’ll only find once in a lifetime. Those that knew him knew his eyes were never fixed on this weary world,” the “Wannabe Cowboy” singer continued.

“It used to frustrate me how joyful he could be even in the worst moments of life. In the literal blink of an eye Friday, he was home with Jesus where his soul longed to be,” he added. “We wanted 25 more years with him and that pain will cut deep for the rest of my life. However, if there were ever a moment to be sure my dad is waiting for me in the very place all of our souls long for, it would be now.”

The country singer then announced that he’d be canceling weeks of tour dates as he mourns the loss of his dad.

“I am cancelling the next two weeks of shows to grieve with my family,” King wrote. “After that, imma do what my dad would want me to do and get back to work. I love you, Dad. I’ll see you soon.”

Country Music Fans Rally Behind Zach John King After the Loss of His Dad

Of course, fans flooded the comments to show their support.

“I’m so sorry, honey. I lost my dad too when I was 30. I am 43 now. 🙏 I’m so sorry,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “I’m so sorry. Praying for you and yours,” another fan added.

The Country music industry also showed its support, with the Grand Ole Opry writing, “So so sorry for your loss.”

“I’m so sorry, man. We are praying for you and your family,” country singer Cole Swindell added.

Zach John King performs at SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour during CMA Fest, Nashville, June 2026. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

After gaining millions of views posting raw acoustic demos on TikTok, King was scouted and signed with Sony Music Nashville. He has already toured with Morgan Wallen and is preparing to release his debut album, I’m What You Get.