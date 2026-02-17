Eminem’s Ex-Wife Accused of Crashing Car While Intoxicated

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, has been charged with two offenses in Michigan after allegedly crashing her car while her son and his friends were passengers.

Court records obtained by TMZ reveal that Scott faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to stop or identify herself after causing property damage, both classified as misdemeanors.

According to TMZ, citing sources “with direct knowledge,” the incident occurred around 8:00 PM on Feb. 16. The report states that Eminem’s ex-wife had left her home with her son, Parker (whose father’s details are unknown), and three of his friends to go shopping when she allegedly hit a parked car on her street and failed to stop.

Instead, sources claim the 51-year-old kept driving and tried to pull into her driveway, crashing her Range Rover into the garage door.

A neighbor who reportedly witnessed the incident called the police. When officers arrived, Scott was transported to a hospital for her injuries and was discharged early on Feb. 17, according to TMZ.

Scott’s attorney, Michael Smith, told TMZ that she has not been arrested and he is not aware of any active warrant. Smith stated that if a warrant is issued, she will turn herself in. He described Eminem’s ex-wife as “a good person, a beautiful human being,” and called the situation unfortunate.

Kim Scott Previously Intentionally Crashed Her Car in 2015

Kim Scott and Eminem married in 1999 but divorced in 2001. They briefly remarried for a few months in 2006. The couple shares a daughter, Hailie Jade.

After her second divorce from Eminem, Scott has largely stayed out of the public eye but has faced challenges with substance abuse and depression.

On Oct. 7, 2015, Scott intentionally crashed her Cadillac Escalade into a utility pole after taking prescription pills and drinking a fifth of Malibu rum.

The crash left Scott with a concussion, broken toes, and a broken wrist. She was charged with a DUI and sentenced to attend drug and alcohol counseling, serve a year of probation, and pay a $900 fine, according to The Detroit News.