‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress Left Behind 6-Figure Estate — Despite Living on Skid Row at Time of Her Death

Despite previously being homeless, former actress Daveigh Chase has left behind a six-figure estate.

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According to probate court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Chase’s estate has approximately $400,000 in personal property and no real property.

The actress died last month. Because she did not have a will, her mother, Cathy, petitioned the court to be appointed as the administrator of the estate.

The petition also revealed that Chase was never married nor did she have children. She is survived by Cathy and her father, John Schwallier.

A separate filing also revealed that Cathy has signed an acknowledgment of the responsibilities associated with her late daughter’s estate. The duties Cathy will have if appointed administrator include protecting estate assets, notifying creditors, maintaining financial records, and filing an inventory of the estate.

Chase died on June 16 at the age of 35. Documents indicated that she was unhoused at the time of her passing.

The Actress Died From Complications Associated With AIDS

As previously reported, Chase suddenly passed away from complications associated with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). She also had other health conditions, including chronic polysubstance use.

Her death has been listed as natural.

Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, shared at the time that she had died from meningitis and a blood infection. The illnesses led to her having sepsis.

Hernandez launched a GoFundMe shortly before her passing, asking fans to help financially.

“After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA,” the initiative’s description reads. “When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

However, Chase’s former manager, John Ryan, spoke out against the fundraiser.

“A man claiming to be Daveigh’s boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family,” Ryan explained to TMZ on June 18. “Neither her family nor her close friends know who this person is.”

Ryan said Chase had a SAG trust account with more than enough to cover all of her medical and related expenses.

