ellen-degeneres-debuts-new-look-after-moving-to-the-uk-following-donald-trump-election

Ellen DeGeneres has allegedly rebooted following Donald Trump’s reelection, hopping across the pond with a fresh new ‘do.

Following reports that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to England after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the couple, ages 66 and 51 respectively, enjoyed a night out at a local pub in Burford, UK, earlier this month.

In a video posted on The Farmer’s Dog’s Instagram page on November 13th, a band plays while the camera shifts to a table where the former talk show host, now sporting brunette hair instead of her usual blonde, is seen smiling next to her actress wife.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi popped up in an Instagram video from the UK. (Image via @thefarmersdogpub)

The video, filmed by UK talk show host and pub owner Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, captures de Rossi seated next to DeGeneres, who waves at the camera. The clip also features artist Natalie Imbruglia singing along as The Corrs deliver an acoustic performance.

Earlier this month, Ellen DeGeneres sported short brunette hair in an Instagram video. (Image via @thefarmersdogpub)

What a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial,” the pun wrote alongside the footage. “The way a good pub night should be … acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends.”

Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Began House Hunting in London Before Trump’s Reelection

Of course, much has been made about Ellen pulling up stakes and leaving the United States.

During election season, DeGeneres was vocal about her support of Harris and reportedly donated $3,300 to her campaign.

In August, the comedian openly endorsed Harris on Instagram.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” DeGeneres wrote in her post.

A source reportedly close to Ellen DeGeneres confirmed to The Wrap that she and Portia de Rossi have no intention of returning to the United States, particularly after Donald Trump becomes the 47th president.

However, it was also reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi bought their new UK home before the election. This implies they planned to move regardless of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election outcome.

Regardless, they are reportedly currently residing in the Cotswolds, located in South West England, nearly two hours from London. Despite the distance, the couple will still enjoy a prestigious list of neighbors, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley.