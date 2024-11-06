Donald Trump Declared Winner of the 2024 Presidential Election 

The results are in and the 2024 presidential election winner is – Donald Trump.

Trump, the 45th President of the United States, beat Democrat opponent and vice president, Kamala Harris.

The election ended overnight with Donald Trump having 277 electoral college votes. He also claimed the popular vote for the first time.

While speaking in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 6, Donald Trump referred to his supporters as “the greatest political movement of all time.” He pointed out that his victory and the GOP race wins in Congress provided an “unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

He then promised to help the country “heal” after the divisive election.

“And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal,” Trump also told supporters. “We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight.”

The election win comes four years after Donald Trump lost to the current president, Joe Biden. During the 2020 presidential election, the former vice president won with 306 electoral votes and 51.3% of the national popular vote. Meanwhile, Trump earned 232 electoral votes and 46.9% of the popular vote.

For four years, Trump has been declaring that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. However, no evidence showed election interference and more than 60 lawsuits to contest the results were thrown out in multiple courts throughout the country.

Donald Trump’s Promises to America

Among Donald Trump’s key promises to “Make America Great Again” in his second presidential term is to seal the border and stop the “migrant invasion.”

He also wants to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history, end inflation, stop outsourcing, and make large tax cuts for workers.

Other promises include making America the world’s dominant energy producer, and preventing “World War 3” by “restoring peace in Europe and the Middle East.” He also plans to rebuild cities and keep the U.S. as the world’s reserve currency.

He also plans to tackle U.S. inflation with numerous tariffs.

During the 2024 Presidential Debate, Donald Trump vowed to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with a “concept” of a healthcare plan.

Donald Trump went up against Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in late July.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” Biden wrote while endorsing Harris. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

As of the early hours of Wednesday, Harris has not conceded.