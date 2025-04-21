Comedy Legend Takes Career Hiatus After Esophageal Cancer Diagnosis: Details on Takaaki Ishibashi’s Condition

Japanese comedian Takaaki Ishibashi announced he is stepping away from his career after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on his Taka Channel, Ishibashi revealed the news. “Since last fall, I haven’t been feeling well,” he said, per Tokyo Hive. “I was working hard, but in February of this year, I felt so unwell that I went to the hospital for an examination and was diagnosed with cancer. It’s in my esophagus.”

Takaaki Ishibashi also said that the doctor examining him told him the cancer was detected early. “So I feel so relieved,” he said. “But because of that, I was hospitalized, had surgery, and until I regain my strength, I’ve decided to take a break from showbiz activities, including with Taka Channel.”

Takaaki Ishibashi Is Taking A Break to Focus on His Cancer Battle

Although he wants to continue his work, Takaaki Ishibashi said he wants to prioritize his fight against the cancer. However, he pointed out that he is eager to return to TBS Radio, Kate7, and his sports programs.

“I will take a break for a while,” he reaffirmed. “But I will come back in good health! Everyone, please pray for me. Soul!”

The video’s caption reads, “Taka-chan will not lose to the disease! So let’s all wait for his return!”

Along with his comedy career, Ishibashi is known for his appearances in Major League II and Major League: Back to the Minors.