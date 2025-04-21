Ryan Phillippe Is Estranged From Daughter Ava, Report Claims

Actor Ryan Phillippe is reportedly estranged from his 25-year-old daughter, Ava, and hasn’t seen her in two years.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the situation told the Daily Mail earlier this month that Ava hasn’t spoken to her father “out of choice.”

“She has no contact with him and rarely mentions him,” the insider shared.

Although Ryan remains close with his son, Deacon, the source said, “Ava doesn’t follow Ryan on social media anymore, and she has no interest in the relationship he shares with her brother.”

The father-daughter duo haven’t seen each other since April 2023. They attended the release party of Deacon’s debut album. The insider further pointed out that Ava found a “father figure” in her mother’s second husband, Jim Toth.

“Ava looked at Jim as more of a father figure as he helped to raise her,” the source said. “Ryan hasn’t been a present father figure in her life for years.”

Ryan previously opened up about how he raced by helicopter from Utah, where he was shooting the film The Way of the Gun, to be at Ava’s 1999 birth.

“With my stomach in knots, exhausted, [and] dirty, covered in syrupy fake blood [and] shards of candy glass, the heli[copter] found the pad and I was taken to an area to sterlize myself,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2014.

Ryan then wrote, “I made it to my then wife’s bedside [with] two hours to spare before my baby girl first entered the world.”

Ryan Phillippe was previously married to Reese Witherspoon, Ava’s mother, from 1999 to 2007. The former couple also shares Deacon, who was born in 2003.

Phillippe also has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Reese Witherspoon Once Claimed She Felt Abandoned By Ryan Phillippe Months After the Birth of Ava

During her 2021 appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast, Reese Witherspoon spoke about her marriage to Ryan Phillippe. She revealed why she felt abandoned by her ex after the birth of their daughter, Ava.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby,” she explained. “And I learned really early, like, this is not going to work. I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping, and I became delirious.”

“I was lucky enough to have money saved, and I didn’t have to work,” she said. “But it’s just not a one-person job. I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”