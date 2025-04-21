Valerie Bertinelli’s Ex-Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Spoke Out About The ‘Complicated’ Relationship

Less than six months after he and Valerie Bertinelli pulled the plug on their relationship, Mike Goodnough spoke out about what led to the split.

In a post on Instagram, Goodnough said he spoke out after stories circulated about a conflict between him and Bertinelli. “A couple weeks ago, there was an ado about conflict between Valerie and I that ended up in the press,” he wrote. “A post of mine here was the cause of it. I regret having posted. I wish I hadn’t. The issue addressed was real. My post made it worse rather than better.”

Goodnough then wrote about his 10-month relationship with Bertinelli. “Valerie and I had a complicated relationship. Our time as a couple ended months ago, but our close contact only really ended recently. So, it is more ‘fresh’ than it would seem.”

He shared that while trying to be a couple, an “endless number of things” got in the way. “Almost all of them were ‘external,” Goodnough pointed out. “They were things outside of our relationship per se, which nonetheless interfered.”

However, Goodnough noted that one thing that was never an issue was their love for one another. “I loved Valerie more than I’ve ever loved someone in a relationship of choice,” he said, stating that his love for his son was a different thing. “As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life. It has been acutely agonizing, it has entirely changed the scale of how much heartbreak can hurt. What was once a 10 is now a four.”

Goodough also said that while he hoped to have a “gentle parting,” things are just done between him and Bertinelli. “I reached out again this week in that hope. No answer is an answer, though. I accept it. With that said, this chapter is now closed for me.”

Mike Goodnough States He Has Nothing More to Say About His Relationship With Valerie Bertinelli

Meanwhile, Mike Goodough wrote he had nothing more to say about his time with Valerie Bertinelli.

“I won’t have anything more to say about it,” he noted. “And nothing I have to say will be about it. I’ve cried about this enough. It’s time to move on.”

Goodnough posted about the relationship earlier this month, alleging that Bertinelli was making “hostile, dishonest, and uncalled-for backhanded swipes” about him.

“Valerie is in a war with her ghosts,” he said at the time. “I’m just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn’t new.”

Bertinelli was previously married to financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022. Before Vitale, she was married to the late Eddie Van Halen, the frontman of Van Halen, from 1981 to 2007.