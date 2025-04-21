‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart Just Got Married

It’s official – Twilight star Kristen Stewart got married to Dylan Meyer over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Stewart exchanged vows with Meyers during an intimate ceremony at the actress’ Los Angeles home on Sunday. The couple had picked up their marriage license in Los Angeles County days before the ceremony.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis, were reportedly present.

Stewart and Meyer first crossed paths in 2013, but were officially romantically linked in 2019 following Stewart’s split from Stella Maxwell. They got engaged in 2021.

Before Maxwell, Stewart dated French singer Soko and visual effects producer Alicia Cargile. Her most public relationship was with Twilight star Robert Pattinson, which started in mid-2009. In 2012, Stewart had an affair with the director of Snow White and the Huntsman, Rupert Sanders.

Despite the cheating scandal, Stewart and Pattinson stayed together until mid-2013.

Kristen Stewart Previously Opened Up About Her Relationship With Dylan Meyer

During a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Kristen Stewart opened up about her relationship with Dylan Meyer.

“I found the right person because I can be so obsessive about what I do,” she explained. “And luckily my girlfriend, my partner, we are into the same s–. We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much f–ing smarter and stronger together. And you’re just like, ‘F–, that is the best.”

The actress also said she and Meyer have discussed future family plans. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like,” she noted.”But there’s no f–ing way that I don’t start acquiring kids. And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.”

Stewart did touch on her past relationship with Pattinson during the same interview.

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s–,” she said about the relationship. “It’s like if somebody kept asking – I mean for literally decades – ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F–ing A, man! I don’t know!'”