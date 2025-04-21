Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Bond Between Fiancé Pinkus and Mom Tish Cyrus Following Family Drama

One year after drama erupted within the Cyrus family, it appears Noah and her mom, Tish, have seemingly moved on and are closer than ever.

While appearing on Tish and Brandi Cyrus’ Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, Noah spoke about the relationship Tish has with her fiancé, Pinkus.

“It’s really cute,” Noah said. “My fiancé and my mom are really close. I love that so much because my past boyfriends, my mom has not been close with. Well, my first one you tried to be and then the rest were just, like, [a] plane crash. We got through, and now I’m with a nice, little German man.”

Noah further shared how she and her siblings value their strong bond with Tish. “We still need our mommy so bad,” she continued. “Whenever I’m down or whenever [my siblings] are down, we call my mom, or she calls us.”

Tish’s youngest child then asked her, “How many times a week do you answer the phone, and I’m crying? A lot. And she’ll answer, ‘What’s wrong?’ But now we always call her through anything.”

Noah and Tish Cyrus Reportedly Had a Fallout Over Dominic Purcell

The mother-daughters’ chat occurred one year after rumors started circulating about a family estrangement over Tish’s 2023 marriage to Dominic Purcell.

While her siblings, Miley, Trace, and Brandi, were present for the wedding, Noah and her brother, Braison, decided to skip the event. Multiple media outlets reported that Noah was previously romantically linked to Dominic before he started to date her mother.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on,” a source said last year. “They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up.”

Another source also shared that Noah Cyrus and Dominic Pursell were “romantically involved” for nine months before Tish started pursuing him.”

Tish was previously married to Noah’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for nearly 20 years. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.