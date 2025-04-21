US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen from D.C. Restaurant

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to theft while at a Washington, D.C. restaurant over the weekend.

CBS News reports that Noem’s entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren. A source told the media outlet that she was using $3,000 in cash to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts.

Noem confirmed the news while at the White House Easter Egg Roll. She said the situation has not been resolved yet. She also told NBC News that the US Secret Service was aware of the incident. However, she hasn’t spoken to the agency about it.

The Secret Service Is Investigating the Theft of Kristi Noem’s Purse

A source revealed to CNN that Secret Service agents reviewed the restaurant security footage. They saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal Noem’s bag. He then left the restaurant not long after. The restaurant was identified as The Capital Burger by the New York Post.

The man got away with Noem’s driver’s license, some medication, apartment keys, her passport, a DHS access badge, a makeup bag, blank checks, and the $3,000. The source pointed out that the Secret Service has launched an investigation into the theft.

Another source said that Noem had just finished paying for her family’s dinner when she felt something brush against her leg. She initially thought it was one of her grandchildren. However, she soon discovered that her bag was missing.

Kristi Noem was appointed Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security earlier this year. She was previously the governor of South Dakota.