pope-francis-gave-traditional-easter-blessing-hours-before-his-death

Hours before he passed away at the age of 88, Pope Francis gave the traditional Easter blessing.

During his Easter address, also known as Urbi et Orbi, Pope Francis called for peace around the world, especially in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

“What a great thirst for death, for killing, we see in the many conflicts raging in different parts of the world,” he said. “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”

Pope Francis then stated, “I appeal to the warring parties: Call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of starving people that aspires to a future of peace!”

The late leader of the Catholic Church spent more than a month in the hospital with double pneumonia. CNN reported he was unable to speak for long periods of time due to his respiratory difficulties. He was undergoing physiotherapy to help regain his voice. He also had difficulty raising his arms.

Pope Francis Also Met With US Vice President JD Vance Hours Before His Death

Along with his Easter address, Pope Francis met with US Vice President JD Vance during his final hours of life.

While speaking to the religious leader, Vance said, “I know you’ve not been feeling well, but it’s good to see you in better health.”

He also told Pope Francis during their meeting, “I pray for you every day. God bless you.”

Along with the Pope, Vance also met with Cardinal Pietro on Saturday, according to the Vatican, for what it stated was an “exchange of opinions.”

Vance’s office shared with AP News that the meeting between the vice president and the cardinal involved discussions of “their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump’s commitment to restoring world peace.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she spoke to members of Vance’s team after Pope Francis’ death.

“They expressed how excited and grateful they were for the opportunity to have met with the Pope just yesterday,” she explained.

She then added that Pope Francis “touched millions of lives throughout his tenure as the head of the Catholic Church, and so it’s a solemn day for Catholics around the world, and we are praying for all those who loved the Pope and believed in him.”