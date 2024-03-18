Elizabeth Hurley Felt ‘Liberated’ Stripping Down for Racy Scenes Directed by Son

While most parents can’t even watch a sultry scene in a movie with their adult kids, Elizabeth Hurley filmed one directed by her son.

During an interview about her role in the upcoming film Strictly Confidential, which was written and directed by her son, Damian Hurley, the British actress expressed feeling “safe and looked after” throughout the filming and post-production process. The movie features a steamy scene with actress Pear Chiravara.

“It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you,” Elizabeth Hurley recently told Access Hollywood about being directed by her son.

“[It] was the same on this movie in a way, because the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily always done in movies many times before,” she explained. “Having [my son] there meant I felt safe and looked after,” she continued.

Of course, the Austin Powers star is already considering working with Damian on another project. “It’s kind of liberating to work with your family, I may do it again,” Hurley added.

The sultry crime thriller is scheduled for an April release. Hurley co-stars with Genevieve Gaunt and Georgia Lock in the movie, exploring the journey of a young woman on a quest to unravel the mystery behind her friend’s tragic death.

Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Also Had No Issue Shooting Her Steamy Scene

Damian Hurley agreed with Elizabeth’s assessment. For him, it was totally natural to direct his 58-year-old mother for a sex scene.

“Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life. So to us, it’s not a thing. She takes my photos, I take hers,” he explained.

He also noted that it helped that the film had a tight shooting schedule. “We felt in our comfort zone, it’s very strange,” he admitted. ” I think, also, when you’re on an independent film, you have 18 days to shoot, every single second counts. You can’t sit around mulling scenes, thinking ‘What if?’”

Recently, major productions have started hiring intimacy coordinators to ensure a safe environment for actors in nude or intimate scenes. Considering the tight schedule of Strictly Confidential, having an intimacy coordinator seems unlikely.

Elizabeth has been part of her son’s projects before. She even traveled to Saint Kitts and Nevis for his short film, “The Boy on the Beach.” Damian also frequently takes intimate bikini photos of Hurely that she posts to Instagram back on the regular.

Strictly Confidential drops in theaters on April 5.