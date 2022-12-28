Elizabeth Hurley Reveals The Women—Real And Fictional—Who Taught Her The Importance Of Self-Care

Elizabeth Hurley knows the importance of self care. The 57-year-old actress has many role models that continue to show her the importance of taking care of herself. The surprising thing is, some of the inspiring people on her self care journey are fictional!

In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Hurley opened up about the role that self-care plays in her life. Even when she was just a child, the actress was taught that caring for one’s self is just as important as taking care of others. In fact, Hurley’s first role model for self-care was her mother.

Hurley credits her mom for teaching her how to prioritize self-care and manage stress.

“[My mother] used to call her bathtub her think tank. And when she finally got us all into bed, she used to always retire into the bath. And I think I’ve just copied her,” the actress remarked.

RELATED: Elle Macpherson’s Wellness Habits Are Inspiring, But Are They Attainable For You And Me?

For Hurley, a daily bath is a simple way to let go of her stress. She does so with “a candle and lovely oil in the bath. I take about 20 minutes to close my eyes and take it easy before I get out of the bath and start learning my lines or whatever I have to do.”

Although Hurley received self care advice from a young age, the actress continues to be inspired by other women’s self care routines. In fact, she has been motivated to take even better care of herself thanks to a character she portrays in a new Christmas movie!

Women Should ‘Value Their Own Health And Wellbeing’

In Christmas in the Caribbean, Hurley plays Rachel, a hopeless romantic who has just been left at the altar. Not wanting to let her honeymoon go to waste, Rachel goes to the Caribbean with two of her friends. Turns out, the way that Rachel takes care of herself in the midst of heartache is an inspiration to Hurley.

In taking on this role, Hurley hopes other women will recognize the importance of self-care. “We always tend to put ourselves on the bottom of the priority list of what we have to do. And I think there is a real movement now to try to encourage women to value themselves and value their own health and wellbeing,” she said. “It’s not self-indulgent. It’s vital.”

RELATED: Bono’s Daughter Eve Hewson Makes A Plea To Star In Season 3 Of ‘The White Lotus’ And We’re Here For It

Hurley then reflected on doing her best to keep up with her self-care routine. Even though the actress is pulled in many directions on and off set, Hurley recognizes that prioritizing her self-care allows her to take better care of others.

As she said, “Particularly for women, you know, we are the caretakers of the world, and sometimes we really realize that if we don’t take care of ourselves, we’re not going to be around to take care of others.”

More From Suggest