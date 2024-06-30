Eddie Murphy Has Hilarious Reaction to ‘The Golden Bachelor’: ‘What Kind of S—t is That?’

Eddie Murphy did not hold back his true thoughts after watching the entire first season of The Golden Bachelor.

While appearing on The New York Times‘ The Interview podcast, the longtime comedian and actor spoke about watching the reality TV show and the breakup between the show’s lead Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. “Hey, they broke up, too. You know they broke up,” Murphy declared.

Admitting his disbelief over Turner and Nist’s short-lived marriage, Eddie Murphy said. “What kind of s— is that? Three months later. I watched that s—, I was like, ‘This is so nice, they found love in the second part of their life. This is a nice show. Bravo!’ Then I find motherf—– broke up three months later. The same old s—.”

The former couple shared on Good Morning America in April that they were divorcing after only being married for a few months. They had notably been living separately, with Nist living in New Jersey while Turner was in Indiana. Sources said before the split that Nist and Turner had been struggling to find the perfect location to settle down in.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation —“ Turner said. “And we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron immediately reacted to the news, referring to Nist and Turner as being “stubborn old people.”

“They have put a true stain on love in the Bachelor world,” he said. “Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long. You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them.”

Eddie Murphy Reveals Other Shows He Watches

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy spoke about other TV shows that he is not “ashamed to say” watches.

“It’s not hip stuff,” Murphy said. “I’m not ashamed to say it. I watch every night, at 6 o’clock, right at dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud. And on Tuesdays, I watch the Masked Singer.”

Eddie Murphy then spoke about what he and his fiancée Paige Butcher watch. “My wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff. I be like, ‘Nah, I ain’t supposed to be watching no s— like this. Then you say, ‘I wonder who that turtle is?’ That s— pull you in, you be wondering who it is.”

Although he referred to Butcher as his wife, Murphy did not confirm if they had actually tied the knot. The couple has been engaged since 2018.