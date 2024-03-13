Drew Barrymore Dresses Up as Famous Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meme

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the most famous person in Hollywood. But he is perhaps most well known by casual fans for his iconic meme where he is wearing a turtle neck, gold chain, and fanny pack. During his appearance on the Drew Barrymore show, the talk show host recreated the iconic look.

“I love you so much. I do, I love so many things about you,” Barrymore told The Rock. “I don’t stand like this, but being you, I feel like I could just take on the world.”

Rock’s Return to WWE Pays Huge Dividends

The Rock made his return to the WWE last month after being away from the company for several years. And his role has been far from limited. He has appeared weekly and is set to be heavily involved in the upcoming Wrestlemania event in April. Adding the Rock back to the WWE roster had paid huge dividends for the brand according to Deadline.

“Since Dwayne Johnson returned to the ring in January, Friday Night SmackDown has seen some significant audience growth. The average demo audience for the first quarter of 2024 has been around 900,000 viewers,” Deadline writes.

“That’s up about 16% versus last year’s first quarter demo audience, which averaged 778,000 viewers. Johnson isn’t solely responsible for the uptick, either. The WWE Hall of Famer made his return in February, but ratings have been looking good for Smackdown since the beginning of the year.”

Elizabeth Warren Adds Johnson to ‘Dream Blunt Rotation’

Election season is approaching which means that politicians are stepping outside of the box. Senator Elizabeth Warren is among those politicians. During an appearance on “Pod Save America” host Jon Favreau asked the Senator who would be in her dream blunt rotation. Although she got a choice of four people, Warren chose the same person four times: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

This is not the first time that Warren has shown her support for the Hollywood megastar. Warren previously said she would indeed endorse him for President.

“Who doesn’t like The Rock?” Warren told Entertainment Weekly. “And I have. to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices, don’t they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts… Oh man, it is eye candy.”