Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was Catfished by Fake NFL Player on Dating App

It’s important to remember that celebrities are just people too. It turns out that actor and TV host Drew Barrymore may need the services of Nev Schulman from Catfish. Barrymore revealed an online date recently catfished her.

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show (via Indy 100), Barrymore revealed that she was tricked.

“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” Barrymore said. It interested Barrymore who decided to write him back.

She continued, “So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game and I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and like, we didn’t have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. It’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.’”

However, Barrymore soon learned that the man was lying. He wasn’t actually a quarterback nor did he play for the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, he was a musician.

The deception ruined any potential that the two could have had. Barrymore said it made her feel really dumb for believing he was who he said he was.

“The guy was like, ‘Hey, Drewski,’ and I was like, ‘I hate you … You pithy, deceiving, playful — you’ve made me feel stupid,'” she said. “’I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'”

Drew Barrymore on Dating

For a while, Barrymore said she gave up on dating. However, she recently tried to get back out there.

“I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home,” Barrymore said during a 2022 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, according to Us Weekly. “I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters.”

However online dating has had its pitfalls. She’s seen a lot of celebrities on dating apps, but she’s also experienced ups and downs.

“Oh yes, I did. I mean, it’s not really fun to not say who they were but a lot of them. It was like looking through an Us Weekly,” Barrymore shared. “I got stood up, and I didn’t match with anyone. And my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, ‘You should try it. You will do great.’ It was a car wreck.”