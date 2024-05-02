Drew Barrymore Accidentally Left List of People She’s Slept With at Danny Devito’s House

Drew Barrymore is opening up about an embarrassing incident. She said she accidentally left the list of the people she has slept with at Danny DeVito’s house. It was all one big blunder.

Barrymore worked with DeVito on the 2003 film Duplex, which the latter directed. For some reason, Barrymore had a pen and paper list of all the people she slept with. She subsequently forgot it.

“I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything,” Barrymore told CBS (via People). She said she admitted her mistake to DeVito in what must have been an awkward exchange.

“He came on the show and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house,’ ” Barrymore recalled. The list apparently was detailed.

However, DeVito never came across her list. He did however joke about it at the actor’s expense.

“As a matter of fact, I’ve been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that … ” he said. “I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography.” He later added,”No, I never came across it. I never saw it.”

“Your secret is safe with me,” he told Barrymore. She responded with a quip of her own, “If you looked at my list now, it’d be a blank piece of paper!”

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Romantic Life

Barrymore has previously opened up about being abstinent for large stretches of her life. Barrymore joked after learning an actor had gone six months without sex, “I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, so?’ “

However, in her blog post, Barrymore got serious about her romantic life and feelings of intimacy. She wrote, “At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up. I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! validation! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!! Now, because I can’t get in the time machine and change my history. So I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a very rich full life.”

She continued, “And since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way. I’ve been intimidated. I’ve been triumphant.”