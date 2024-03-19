Dr. Dre Receives Star on Walk of Fame With Eminem, 50 Cent & Snoop Dogg in Attendance

Hip-hop producer Dr. Dre is most known for starting the legendary rap group NWA. But he has carved out one of the greatest music careers ever. He has produced several classic rap albums. On March 19, Dr. Dre was rewarded for his legendary career. He was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And although he may arguably be the best producer ever, Dr. Dre says he still has a lot left in the tank.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming,” he said during the ceremony.

“Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do.”

Snoop Dogg Pays Homage to Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre grew up in the Compton area of Los Angeles. There he created several partnerships in the music industry. Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Suge Knight are just a handful of the people he linked up with on the West Coast. But linking up with Snoop Dogg may have been the most beneficial partnership he made during his time in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Snoop paid homage to the super producer and the impact he has had on his career.

“I want to thank me for listening to Dre over the years, and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly, a good friend,” he said.

“I thank you for being a perfectionist and pushing me to be great,’ he said. ‘You always bring out the best of the Dogg, Dr. Dre, and that I do appreciate.”

Super Producer Proclaims Eminem The GOAT

Dr. Dre has worked with some of the top talents in the music industry. Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Eazy-E are just a few of the hip-hop legends that he has collaborated with. But even with all of the talented artists that he has worked with Dr. Dre says Eminem is the best emcee to grace a microphone.

“His imagination is off the charts, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period,” he said.

“Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone.”