Dr. Dre Opens Up About Suffering Three Strokes During Hospitalization for Brain Aneurysm

Grammy award-winning hip-hop producer Dr. Dre is fortunate to be alive. He suffered a brain aneurysm in 2021 which kept him in the hospital for two weeks. Dr. Dre recently revealed that during those two weeks in the hospital, he also had three strokes.

“It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens, and during those two weeks I had three strokes,” he said.

When the legendary producer woke up in the morning on the day he was hospitalized, everything appeared to be normal. Everything, except a feeling behind his ear that developed into “the worst pain.”

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lie down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care.”

Dr. Dre Had ‘No Control’ Over Health Scare

While Dre has since recovered from his hospitalization – the situation is still a bit peculiar to him. The award-winning producer has committed to living a healthy lifestyle, including a regular gym routine. Perhaps the scariest thing about the entire ordeal is that he could not do anything to prevent it.

“I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health s—. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. High blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea, so you know, you have to keep your s— checked,” Dr. Dre added.

“It’s crazy… knowing that I had no control over that,” he said. “It’s just something that could happen out of the blue. You wake up and you go, ‘S—. Okay, I’m here.'”

Legendary Producer Crowns Eminem The GOAT

Dr. Dre has worked with some of the top talents in the music industry. Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Eazy-E are just a few of the hip-hop legends that he has collaborated with. But even with all of the talented artists that he has worked with Dr. Dre says Eminem is the best emcee to grace a microphone.

“His imagination is off the charts, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period,” he said.

“Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone.”