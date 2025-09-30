DoorDash Driver Accused Of Killing Golf Tourist Who ‘Flipped Him Off’ In Wisconsin

A 35-year-old Canadian man and DoorDash driver, Luis Cruz Burgos, allegedly shot 32-year-old Giovanni Robinson in Wisconsin after he “flipped him off” for refusing to drive him and a group of friends who were “highly intoxicated.”

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 24. At around 12:08 a.m., a Sheboygan Falls Police Department officer responded to a Monroe Street location after receiving an active gunshot report.

Upon arrival, the officer found the victim, identified as Giovanni Robinson, lying on his back, having suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. After life-saving measures were administered, Robinson was pronounced deceased.

The alleged shooter, Burgos, fled the scene before the police arrived at the scene.

Fatal Shooting

Police officers interviewed a witness who was described as “highly intoxicated.” He detailed that he and three others, including the victim, were out of state for a father-son golf event. At the time, they wanted to celebrate Robinson’s hole-in-one.

After playing pool and drinking at a Sheboygan Falls tavern, one of the witnesses encountered a Hispanic man in a “black or navy blue vehicle.” That man said he worked for DoorDash. The witness attempted to negotiate a cash payment in exchange for the Hispanic man, Burgos, to drive them to their hotel.

Burgos, however, refused, as he wanted more money for the job, the complaint said. One witness allegedly told Burgos “that it is dumb to not accept $40 for 5 minutes of work.”

The group decided to walk to the hotel. Moments later, a “pop” sound was heard, and Robinson collapsed to the ground, shot in the chest.

The witnesses alleged that Burgos accelerated toward them on Monroe Street and shot Robinson.

Burgos was subsequently interviewed and detailed that he saw the four men attempting to stop cars. After delivering an order, one of the men, according to Burgos, spoke to him and asked for a ride to their hotel. Burgos claimed that the men were calling him “stupid” and one of them “flipped him off” as he drove off.

The Canadian man denied shooting Robinson and even possession of a firearm.

However, Luis Cruz Burgos was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted, he could spend up to 60 years behind bars.

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Robinson’s family.