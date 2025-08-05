Texas Man Allegedly Murdered Grandparents, Sobbed And Said ‘God Told Him To’

A 22-year-old man, Jeremyah Campbell, is accused of murdering his grandparents at their Melbourne home. Allegedly, when found by police, the man began “sobbing uncontrollably,” and then said that “God” had told him to “send his grandparents to Him.”

According to a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office release, the incident occurred on July 23. At around 8:45 p.m., BCSO deputies and West Melbourne Police Department officers responded to a Washington Street residence after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, responding law enforcement agents found George White, 83, and Mary White, 81, having suffered from gunshot wounds. Mary was pronounced dead at the scene, and George was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Information gathered by the BCSO revealed that George had arrived at a neighbor’s home, seeking help. A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime detailed that George asked his neighbor to call 911. The woman opened the door and, once inside, she heard gunshots coming through her door.

As a result of the incoming fire, George was shot in the chest. Additionally, the neighbor’s granddaughter, 25, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeremyah Campbell was the one who allegedly shot his grandparents and the neighbor’s granddaughter. After the shooting, he fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

‘Gold Told Him To’

However, one hour after the incident occurred, police located Campbell walking in the area. The police wrote that Campbell was “sobbing uncontrollably” while also shouting incoherently. When approached by law enforcement, Campbell allegedly said that he wanted to get in his Porsche. He got in the back of a police cruiser instead.

While detained, the affidavit alleged that Campbell yelled that “God told him to send his grandparents to Him.”

Campbell allegedly continued to state incoherent statements, saying, as per the affidavit, “Now Satan sees. I am a valuable man of the kingdom,” and also accusing his grandfather, saying that he was “Going to take my butt. My manhood.”

Jeremyah Campbell is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and shooting into an occupied residence. He is currently being held at the Brevard County Detention Center.