donald-trump-rushed-off-stage-with-bloody-ear-after-possible-shooting-at-rally

Possible shots were fired at Donald Trump’s political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. The Secret Service whisked the 45th president of the United States away almost immediately.

The extent of his injuries remains unclear. However, the former president was bleeding from his ear.

A senior government official confirmed to CBS News that Trump was safe and sound. “We have implemented protective security measures. This is being investigated further,” the official stated.”

The Secret Service released a statement about the possible shooting as well.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” the statement began. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation. And further information will be released when available.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump grabs his neck and falls to the ground after the sound of shots ring out at his rally. pic.twitter.com/5DqbdrH0go — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump Injured in Possible Assassination Attempt at Political Rally

Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, is among the possible choices for Trump’s running mate. He posted a statement on social media about the incident.

“Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family, and everyone attending the rally today,” he stated.

Trump’s communication director released a statement to TMZ. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

They added that the former president is receiving medical attention at a local facility but remains “fine.”

This is a developing story.