Dolly Parton Surprises Terminally Ill Fan With Phone Call, Fulfills Bucket List Wish

Dolly Parton turned a dream into reality for one devoted fan.

LeGrand Gold — a resident of Utah and lifelong enthusiast of the country music icon — is facing a devastating diagnosis of stage four colorectal cancer. Determined to uplift his spirits, Gold crafted a bucket list. That list naturally included a meeting with Dolly Parton.

In a heartwarming twist just before Christmas, the 77-year-old “Jolene” singer surprised Gold with a phone call. This helped him fulfill a crucial item on his bucket list. The call, during which Parton even incorporated Gold’s name into a song, left him feeling “immortal,” as he shared with local NBC affiliate KSL.

Gold’s wife, Alice, expressed the profound impact the call had on their family. She stated, “Out of the 11 items [on the list], we thought Dolly would be the impossible, but true to Dolly form, she once again reminds the world that dreams really do come true.”

Dolly Parton Phones Terminally Ill Fan, Fulfills Dying Wish

A video of the call, posted on YouTube, captures Parton addressing Gold as “LG” and playfully introducing herself as “Dolly P.”

Expressing gratitude for having a devoted fan like Gold and acknowledging their shared journey through the years, Parton shared, “I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say, and I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that.”

During the call, Gold expressed how Parton had been a tremendous source of support during his battle with cancer. He and Alice both commended both her music and character. The couple also highlighted Parton’s book gifting program, Imagination Library, as a valuable resource for their children.

As the call concluded, Parton assured Gold that she “will always love” him. She then added a playful remark, “I should’ve sung that, shouldn’t I?” Of course, Parton promptly fulfilled that promise — adapting her famous lyric to declare “I will always love LG.”

Gold, a father of five and computer programmer, hails from Tennessee. He frequents Parton’s Dollywood theme park. Last year, as Gold faced his health struggles, Alice conceived “LG’s List of Living” on a napkin. She outlined nearly a dozen items to accomplish before his passing.

The list included things like attending a March Madness game, experiencing a Natalie Merchant concert, and embarking on an RV road trip. Alongside his wife, Gold has managed to check off several items from the list. Parton’s call is the latest fulfillment.

Following his cancer diagnosis and subsequent spread to lymph nodes and liver, Gold was given a prognosis of less than six months to live in September 2021. This was attributed to liver failure. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Gold’s family during this challenging time.

Despite his health challenges, Gold and his family are savoring the holiday season. They continue to work towards completing the remaining items on his bucket list. Among their upcoming plans is a faux wedding on January 13. This will provide their four daughters with the opportunity for a memorable father-daughter dance with their beloved dad.