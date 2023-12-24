dolly-parton-reveals-the-cosmetic-procedures-she-regrets

Dolly Parton is beautiful and plans on staying that way—and she’s not afraid to admit that she relies on cosmetic procedures from time to time. However, she’s learned the hard way that you can overdo it.

The 77-year-old recently spoke to Saga about her life and career. Parton started singing at 10, made her Grand Ole Opry debut at 13, and from there she just kept shining brighter.

Parton has successfully tried her hand at writing, fashion design, acting, and more during her time in the spotlight. Even in her late 70s, she continues reinventing herself. Just recently, the country songstress recorded her first-ever rock album.

But through all the stages of her career, one thing has never changed—her style. The platinum blonde starlet honed in on her signature look when she was a young girl. She says she based it off “The Town Tramp,” and lovingly describes herself as “gaudy as hell.”

Of course, Dolly Parton’s fans don’t see her that way. To them, she’s perfectly genuine and comfortable in her skin. To be that way, she just likes to glam it up, which is something she frequently acknowledges. But she says that at her age, that’s easier said than done, however.

“If something is bagging, sagging, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it,” she admitted to the publication.

Dolly Parton Has Admittedly Gone Too Far with Fillers

Dolly Parton openly relies on “the best doctors” to help her keep her fit and tight. She’s “not much for exercise,” but she’ll do “just enough to get by.” Aside from that, she frequently uses fillers, Botox, and Juvéderm, according to an interview with Howard Stern. However, she knows better than to do too much at a time.

“Every now and then you’ll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again,” she told Saga. “It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month.”

Dolly Parton also stressed the importance of feeling confident and taking care of herself. Like everyone, she’s gone through times of depression and low self-esteem. But she admitted that “any time you don’t look good, you don’t feel as good about yourself.”