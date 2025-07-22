Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Stepson Under Psychiatric Observation After Accidental Shooting

The stepson of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, Gregory Zecca, was placed under psychiatric observation after the death of his son from an accidental shooting. According to TMZ, a representative of the family said Zecca was so distraught over his son’s death that they were concerned he might take his own life.

This news comes after Zecca shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s step-grandson, in what they called a “freak accident.” This horrifying tragedy happened in Naples, Florida, on Saturday night.

According to the representative, Greg is under hold due to being “stricken by grief” and not because he felt guilty of committing a crime. Police reported that Anthony succumbed to a gunshot wound to the neck. They found a gun on the family’s kitchen island.

Zecca is the son of Francie from a previous marriage, who is now married to Dog. They got married in 2021 and bonded over their shared grief of both their previous spouses passing away.

Following the accidental shooting and before he went into psychiatric hold, Zecca shut down his Instagram account. This is likely due to how difficult it would’ve been to be on social media as the news swept the internet.

Dog and Francie have also since released a statement following Anthony’s untimely death. “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident,” it read. “[We] would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

While police have yet to arrest anyone since the death, they are still investigating. We still don’t know how the incident played out when he shot Anthony. It’s also unclear whether or not Zecca was voluntarily or involuntarily put into psychiatric observation.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with US Weekly that they were still conducting an investigation.

“Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident,” said the statement. “The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants.”