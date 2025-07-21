Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Step-Grandson Dies, Cause of Death Revealed

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, passed away following a freak accident in Naples, Florida. He was only 13 years old.

According to TMZ, the accident happened in the evening hours of Jul. 19. Anthony was shot by his father, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson, Gregory, in their Naples apartment.

In a statement through their rep, Dog and his wife Francie stated, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

They asked for privacy at this time.

Zecca is Francie’s son through her previous marriage. She and Dog got married in 2021 after each of their spouses passed away. The couple previously stated they bonded through their shared grief.

We understood the pain that the other one was feeling,” Francie told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “And [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up. We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling.”

She then said, “We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way.”

Law Enforcement Says the Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Step-Son’s Death Was an ‘Isolated Incident’

In a statement to the Naples Daily News, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was investigating the death of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s step-son. They referred to the situation as an “isolated incident” without identifying those involved.

There have been no arrests in connection with the shooting. The investigation does remain ongoing.

Francie’s son, Gregory, is said to work alongside his famous stepfather and his daughter, Lyssa.

Dog also shared during his appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in 2020, “I know she’s a hunter. Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. She just fit right in.”

Dog has 13 children with six different women. However, he has only been married to four of them.