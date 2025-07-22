Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Stepson Shuts Down His Instagram Account Following the Accidental Shooting Of His Son

Following the accidental shooting of his son, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson shut down his Instagram account.

As national media reported about the death of his son, Anthony, Gregory Zecca decided to disable his Instagram account, making it disappear from public view. The 13-year-old died at Zecca’s apartment in Naples, Florida, on Jul. 19. Zecca reportedly shot his son in a “freak accident.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Francie Chapman, released a statement about Anthony’s shocking death.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident,” the couple stated. “[We] would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were conducting an investigation into the death.

“Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident,” the statement reads. “The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants.”

No arrests have reportedly been made.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepson Had Posted Photos of Him and Son Hunting on Instagram

According to Page Six, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson had posted photos of him and Anthony hunting years before the teen’s shocking death.

Before Zecca disabled his Instagram account, the social media platform’s users were able to see a post showing him and Anthony all smiles while they were shooting.

“Getting some range time with our buddies @franktownfirearms,” Zecca wrote in the post’s caption.

Dog the Bounty Hunter previously revealed during a 2020 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show that Zecca and his brother had experience in “tracking and hunting.”

“I know she’s a hunter,” Dog said at the time. “Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. She just fit right in.”

Zecca has been working alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter and his daughter, Lyssa.