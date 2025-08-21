Disturbing New Details Released In Case Of Travis Decker, Alleged Child Murderer

Travis Decker, the 32-year-old man accused of murdering his three young daughters, continues to be on the run. While the search for Decker continues, more information released by authorities gives an idea of the macabre nature of the children’s death.

A release issued by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday, August 18, provided additional details regarding the deaths of Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, Decker’s daughters.

Previously, authorities shared that the girls were found with plastic bags on their heads, and their wrists had been zip-tied. In this latest release, the CCSO reported that two of the girls had separate bags over their heads. The third girl, unspecified, had three separate bags over her head.

For each of the Decker girls, the cause of death was determined to be suffocation, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Additionally, the update reveals that the DNA profile found in the plastic bags matched Travis Decker. Other DNA profiles matched Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia, and no other DNA profiles were obtained from the plastic bags. Furthermore, one DNA profile was obtained from cable ties collected at the scene, matching Travis Decker.

As per the CCSO, the DNA evidence indicated Travis Decker as “the only suspect involved in committing these homicides.”

Decker Girls Found Dead

As previously reported, Travis Decker and his three daughters were last seen on May 30. He had picked them up for a “planned visitation,” but the girls never returned home to their mother, Whitney Decker.

Days later, on June 2, authorities found the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington.

Travis Decker has yet to be located. A search effort has continued for more than two months. The CSSO detailed in a July 25 update that a “decrease in leads and tips” has led to a “reduced footprint” by the authorities.

Decker, who was homeless at the time and struggled with mental health issues, is also military trained. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public has been instructed not to approach or contact him but to call 911 instead.